Quebec offers up to $46K in compensation per taxi driver

The Quebec government has unveiled how it will distribute the $250 million it promised in compensation for taxi drivers for the loss in value of their permits.

The province announced Friday taxi drivers are eligible for compensation ranging from $1,000 to $46,700, depending on the area they serve.

“The taxi industry is undergoing profound changes,” said Finance Minister Carlos Leitao in a statement. “This has consequences for drivers, owners and their families, and we are fully aware of this.”

Since the arrival of Uber, drivers insist the value of their permits have plummeted by tens of thousands of dollars and many of them are in financial ruin.

In March, the Quebec government announced it would step in and support taxi drivers as part of its provincial budget.

While the province acknowledged the evolving taxi industry has been hard on drivers, it said that “compensation is paid without government recognition that the decline in the value of permits is related to any fault on its part.”

Under the plan, drivers who have had a taxi permit as of March 27 will receive a base amount of $1,000.

Taxi drivers will then receive additional money, depending on where they are located in Quebec. Those who work in the regions will receive less than their city counterparts.

The province says those who worked in Montreal, Quebec City and Gatineau between April 2014 and March 27 of this year are eligible for up to $46,700 in compensation.

Drivers could start receiving compensation in the coming weeks.

— With files from The Canadian Press