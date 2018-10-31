Child in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

Officials say a child who was struck by a vehicle in North York has been taken to hospital in serious condition.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the Fenn Avenue and York Mills Road, west of Bayview Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics took the child to the Hospital for Sick Children in downtown Toronto with serious injuries.

HALLOWEEN IN TORONTO: Tips for trick-or-treating, weather forecast, and pumpkin parades

The spokesperson said the injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The collision comes after Toronto police issued a warning to the public to be mindful of families out trick-or-treating for Halloween.

More to come.