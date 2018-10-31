Halloween in Toronto 2018: Tips for trick-or-treating, weather forecast, and pumpkin parades

This isn’t a trick: Halloween has arrived and it’s time for treats, dressing up, and celebrating.

Trick-or-treaters will be door knocking across the city Wednesday evening in search of sugary delights.

However, if you’re in downtown Toronto, head on down to Church Street for a massive block party. The Church-Wellesley Village BIA will be holding its annual Halloween on Church between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday. Organizers said they’re expecting thousands of people to turn up with “weird, wonderful, eccentric, creative, and fabulous costumes.”

​Here are safety tips to consider for the evening along with the forecast and information on how you can send your pumpkin off with style.

Celebrating safely

According to a recently released traffic study, researchers found after looking at data that the chance of pedestrians being fatally struck rose by 43 per cent compared to other nights near that date.

Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told Global News there is the increased potential for something to happen given how many children will be out in area neighbourhoods.

“A lot of times when trick-or-treating is happening, children will cross the street assuming that it’s fine and safe because there are so many people out,” she said.

“But that’s something parents and children should watch out for because there will still be traffic regardless of tomorrow’s event.”

Arrogante encouraged everyone heading out to wear bright clothing, or wear things like reflective tape or glow sticks. She also encouraged children and adults to wear proper footwear in order to avoid tripping.

The City of Toronto released a statement with safety tips, which included suggestions such as wearing make-up instead of a mask, carrying a flashlight, clearing walkways of clutter and keeping walkways lit.

Weather forecast for Toronto

Will it be a soggy evening of trick-or-treating? Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said rain moving into Toronto on Wednesday should taper off in time.

“By the time those ghosts and goblins and whatever other costume the kids will be in … we are looking at dry conditions,” he said Tuesday evening.

“Temperatures still, for the early part of trick-or-treat time anyway, (will be) in the double-digits, so you don’t have to pile those layers on.”

Environment Canada is forecasting a temperature of 12 C at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pumpkin parades in the city

For those who still want to celebrate the Halloween spirit and give their pumpkins a proper send-off, there will be pumpkin parades in different parts of Toronto Thursday evening.

According to the City of Toronto, there will community events at more than 50 parks. The City will provide disposal bins at parks with sanctioned events.

Staff said the first community pumpkin parade was held in 2004 at Sorauren Park.

