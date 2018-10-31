Former N.S. Liberal president suspended by barristers’ society

Jason Boudrot has been suspended by the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society a day after it was announced that he resigned as president of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

The Barristers’ Society has issued a notice on its website that Boudrot is suspended, effective Oct. 31, “until further notice.”

The notice gives no additional details and the Barristers’ Society could not be immediately reached for comment.

Boudrot is listed as a partner with Boudrot Rodgers Law Inc. in Port Hawkesbury. The firm’s website says he was called to the bar in 1996, and is from Arichat.

On Oct. 30, the board of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party accepted Boudrot’s resignation, “citing personal reasons.”

The party’s executive director, Mike Mercer, says he was unaware of the Barristers’ Society suspension until this evening. Mercer tells Global News that Boudrot offered his resignation on Oct. 30, saying it was “nothing party-related” and that he didn’t know more about the decision.

He was elected party president at the most recent annual general meeting, on Oct. 13. Before that he served as vice-president for eight years.

Global News has reached out to Boudrot Rodgers for comment.