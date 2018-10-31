Kelowna’s newest supportive housing complex about to welcome homeless tenants

After six months of construction, the Hearthstone supportive housing complex in Kelowna is about to open its doors.

Fifty-one homeless people will start moving into the 46-unit modular building on Commerce Street, off Enterprise, next week.

“It’s going to be home for these people and a lot of them haven’t had a home for a long time,” John Howard Society executive director Gaelene Askeland said.

There are 46, 300-sq foot units in Kelowna’s new supportive housing complex for the homeless. Tenants will start moving in next week. The facility will be staffed 24/7. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/sDnlG23KJW — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 31, 2018

On Wednesday morning, the John Howard Society, which will operate the building, along with B.C. Housing, gave media a tour of the new complex.

The units are small, ranging between 300 and 350 square feet, but all include a washroom and kitchenette.

The building also has a communal kitchen and dining area, an outdoor deck and secured entry.

It also features a room where drug addicts can use in a safe manner.

The complex will be staffed 24/7.

“We have been working with the folks that have been moving in for the last month because they go through a vulnerability assessment, they go through an interview, they go through another interview and then once they’ve been accepted, they sign a dozen documents, program agreements and all of that,” Askeland said. “Every single one of them, they just cry at the end because they know they get to move in.”

A look inside a brand new 46-unit supportive housing complex for homeless people in Kelowna. John Howard Society exec. director Gaelene Askland takes media on a tour prior to tenants moving in. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/RnZtVI53Fo — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 31, 2018

With so many people living in shelters and on the streets, Askeland said choosing tenants to reside at Hearthstone was tough.

“We really kind of triage those folks who are most vulnerable, most needy, but we also have to have a balance for the building. We can’t have it filled with people who are all extremely high needs, so we have to have a nice balance just to make sure people can live harmoniously, Askeland said. “So it’s a tough call.”

The project didn’t come without its controversy. Neighboring business operators were vocal in expressing their concern about having the supportive housing complex in such close proximity.

But Askeland said a community advisory committee is being put together to meet regularly and keep tabs on how things are going and to make sure Hearthstone is being a good neighbour.

“Our folks are so happy to have homes. I mean, there is no reason for them to be wandering around outside. They have every right to go outside and go do their shopping and go to their appointments,” Askeland said. “We don’t want people that are not residents milling about, hanging around, breaking in, camping outside, so our staff will move them along.”

After 6 months of construction, more than 50 homeless people will be moving into this supportive housing complex on Commerce St. in Kelowna. This is part of the city’s Journey Home program to deal with homelessness. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/5nGzfLgyQR — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 31, 2018

Hearthstone is part of the City of Kelowna’s Journey Home strategy that hopes to tackle homelessness, and it’s just the beginning.

Not far away, a former hotel on Harvey Ave. near Highway 33, is currently being converted into another supportive housing complex. It will provide 40 units to homeless people and will be operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association. It will be ready for occupancy in December or January.

“You can’t overestimate the impact of having a stable home for people who haven’t had it for a long time. It’s incalculable. The stability that brings gives people the opportunity for people to put their feet down and stand up and really build a life for themselves,” Askeland said. “That is what we are doing here.”

The $8 million dollar project is being funded by the provincial government.

The city’s Journey Home strategy aims to create 300 supportive housing units.