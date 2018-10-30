New details emerge about Manitoba RCMP officer shooting

New details are emerging about the events leading up to an RCMP officer shooting near Onanole at the end of August.

Communities in western Manitoba were on high alert as police conducted a manhunt leading to the capture of four suspects.

Crown Prosecuter Grant Hughes told Brandon provincial court during a bail hearing for one of the accused that Corporal Graeme Kingdon and another constable were headed to a break and enter call in the Onanole area.

Kingdon tried blocking the suspect’s vehicle as it sped away, forcing it off the road, where it got stuck in the ditch.

Kingdon was shot in the back of the head as he approached the suspect’s vehicle. Two more shots were fired shortly after the first.

The officer suffered a fractured skull, and while he has been released from hospital, all of the pellets from the shotgun shell couldn’t be removed from his body.

Three of the suspects allegedly involved were taken into custody within hours of the shooting. The fourth suspect was tracked down the following day.

Several items that were reported stolen were located in the truck’s box, including five long guns.

Two of the accused have been granted bail, while the other two — including the man believed to have pulled the trigger — remain in custody.

