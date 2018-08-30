RCMP in western Manitoba seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shots fired, officer injured

An RCMP manhunt is underway in western Manitoba after police said a “serious incident” late Wednesday night resulted in shots fired and an officer being injured.

“#rcmpmb can confirm that shots were fired during serious incident & one male officer has been injured,” Manitoba RCMP tweeted shortly after midnight local time. “He has been transported to hospital.”

Mounties did not provide further details about what happened but asked residents in the Onanole “to check all doors & windows to ensure they are closed & locked.”

“Situation is ongoing,” the RCMP tweeted. “All possible #rcmpmb resources are being utilized.”

People were being asked to avoid the community and surrounding area and that people should expect a heavy police presence in the area.

“Please be vigilant, #rcmpmb asks residents in and around Onanole to report anything suspicious by calling 911 immediately.”

Police said they are seeking two to three suspects whom they consider to be “armed and dangerous.” They said the suspects may have split up and could be travelling in a black 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck extended cab with Manitoba licence plate GBX 470. They said one or more of the suspects may be moving on foot.

The suspects were last seen on Provincial Road 262, police said.

Robert Sopuck is the MP for the riding of Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa, the same riding Onanole is in. He posted a tweet asking his constituents to be vigilant and “not to share any police locations on social media.”

Onanole is located about 265 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. The community is part of the Rural Municipality of Park.