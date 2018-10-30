Senior stabbed on Windsor Park road after confronting thieves in garage

Some quick thinking by Winnipeg police officers may have contributed to saving a man’s life.

A 68-year-old man was suffering from what police are calling a “significant laceration” Monday night following a stabbing in the 100 block of Maplehurst Road.

Police immediately applied a tourniquet to the victim to stop the bleeding. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

The senior told police he confronted two strangers in a neighbouring garage, but was attacked and stabbed.

Police, with the assistance of the K-9 unit, were unable to find the suspects. They’re still searching for a man and a woman in their early 20s.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

