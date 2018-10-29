Crime
October 29, 2018 3:53 pm

Winnipeg police kept busy with extra-violent weekend

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg police dealt with an exceptionally violent weekend.

File / Global News
Winnipeg police had their hands full the weekend of Oct. 27-28.

A series of violent, weapons-related incidents – none of which were related – were a significant draw on resources, said police.

Robberies

  • Saturday morning at 6:44, a commercial robbery took place in the 1700 block of Portage Avenue. Suspects were armed with what appeared to be a shotgun.
  • Saturday afternoon, another commercial robbery took place, this time in the 700 block of Ellice Avenue. Two suspects were believed to be armed with a handgun, although no shots were fired.

The following incidents all took place on Sunday:

  • A violent robbery occurred near midnight at Cavalier Drive and Gerrond Bay. A 16-year-old boy was assaulted, knocked unconscious, and robbed of his wallet, cell phone and shoes. The suspects fled in a half-ton truck, but with the assistance of the Air1 helicopter, two men were arrested and face robbery charges.
  • A man and two women were charged following a robbery on St. Mary’s Road. Police also noticed a shotgun in the vehicle of the suspects.
  • A victim was robbed on Burrows Avenue at 11:50 p.m. by a suspect armed with what was described as a shotgun.
  • Two male suspects, one armed with a knife, committed a robbery in the 100 block of Marion Street. There were no injuries.
  • At 9:35, police responded to a home invasion on Manitoba Avenue. One suspect reportedly had a shotgun.
  • A business on Marion Street was robbed by two suspects, one armed with a knife.

Stabbings

  • A man was stabbed near Sargent Avenue and Maryland Street Sunday morning. He remains in stable condition.
  • A man was robbed and stabbed multiple times in the area of Osborne Street and Rosedale Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
  • Two groups of men confronted each other in the River Avenue and Osborne Street area early Sunday morning. A 22-year-old was seriously stabbed in the torso and rushed to hospital in critical condition. A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
  • The victim of a serious stabbing in the area of Qu’Appelle Avenue and Carlton Street at 10 p.m. Sunday was hospitalized in stable condition.

Assaults

  • At 10:15 Sunday morning, a man was assaulted with pepper spray at a residence in the 400 block of Ross Avenue. One suspect was armed with a shotgun.
  • Police arrested a 32-year-old man Sunday afternoon for assaulting another man at a business in the 300 block of Portage Avenue.
  • A 36-year-old man was arrested for breaking into a Roblin Boulevard residence early Sunday morning and discharging a fire extinguisher. He assaulted officers, who didn’t require hospitalization, upon his arrest.
  • A 31-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a loss prevention officer at a St. James Street business Sunday afternoon after he was detained for shoplifting. He was found to be in possession of meth and a knife.
  • After attacking an arresting officer, a 46-year-old man described as ‘out of control’ was charged with assault at a business on Marion Street at 4 p.m. Sunday.
  • A 31-year-old intoxicated woman was arrested for assaulting a beer store employee on Pembina Highway on Sunday.

Other violent incidents

  • Shots were fired at a man near a residence on Dufferin Avenue Sunday night. He wasn’t hit, but police say it’s the third time in two weeks that shots have been reported nearby.
  • A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats to staff at Health Sciences Centre.

Police said many of these incidents are still under investigation.

Global News