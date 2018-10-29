Winnipeg police kept busy with extra-violent weekend

Winnipeg police had their hands full the weekend of Oct. 27-28.

A series of violent, weapons-related incidents – none of which were related – were a significant draw on resources, said police.

READ MORE: Eight men on Winnipeg police most wanted list

Robberies

Saturday morning at 6:44, a commercial robbery took place in the 1700 block of Portage Avenue. Suspects were armed with what appeared to be a shotgun.

Saturday afternoon, another commercial robbery took place, this time in the 700 block of Ellice Avenue. Two suspects were believed to be armed with a handgun, although no shots were fired.

The following incidents all took place on Sunday:

A violent robbery occurred near midnight at Cavalier Drive and Gerrond Bay. A 16-year-old boy was assaulted, knocked unconscious, and robbed of his wallet, cell phone and shoes. The suspects fled in a half-ton truck, but with the assistance of the Air1 helicopter, two men were arrested and face robbery charges.

A man and two women were charged following a robbery on St. Mary’s Road. Police also noticed a shotgun in the vehicle of the suspects.

A victim was robbed on Burrows Avenue at 11:50 p.m. by a suspect armed with what was described as a shotgun.

Two male suspects, one armed with a knife, committed a robbery in the 100 block of Marion Street. There were no injuries.

At 9:35, police responded to a home invasion on Manitoba Avenue. One suspect reportedly had a shotgun.

A business on Marion Street was robbed by two suspects, one armed with a knife.

READ MORE: Teens arrested after west Winnipeg crime spree

Stabbings

A man was stabbed near Sargent Avenue and Maryland Street Sunday morning. He remains in stable condition.

A man was robbed and stabbed multiple times in the area of Osborne Street and Rosedale Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two groups of men confronted each other in the River Avenue and Osborne Street area early Sunday morning. A 22-year-old was seriously stabbed in the torso and rushed to hospital in critical condition. A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim of a serious stabbing in the area of Qu’Appelle Avenue and Carlton Street at 10 p.m. Sunday was hospitalized in stable condition.

Assaults



At 10:15 Sunday morning, a man was assaulted with pepper spray at a residence in the 400 block of Ross Avenue. One suspect was armed with a shotgun.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man Sunday afternoon for assaulting another man at a business in the 300 block of Portage Avenue.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for breaking into a Roblin Boulevard residence early Sunday morning and discharging a fire extinguisher. He assaulted officers, who didn’t require hospitalization, upon his arrest.

A 31-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a loss prevention officer at a St. James Street business Sunday afternoon after he was detained for shoplifting. He was found to be in possession of meth and a knife.

After attacking an arresting officer, a 46-year-old man described as ‘out of control’ was charged with assault at a business on Marion Street at 4 p.m. Sunday.

A 31-year-old intoxicated woman was arrested for assaulting a beer store employee on Pembina Highway on Sunday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police union boss fears more standoffs on the way due to ‘inadequate budget’

Other violent incidents

Shots were fired at a man near a residence on Dufferin Avenue Sunday night. He wasn’t hit, but police say it’s the third time in two weeks that shots have been reported nearby.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering threats to staff at Health Sciences Centre.

Police said many of these incidents are still under investigation.

WATCH: Beer store standoff last stop on city-wide crime spree