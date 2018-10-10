Teens arrested after west Winnipeg crime spree

A group of teenagers has been arrested following a destructive crime spree Monday night in the Crestview/Lakewood area.

Police said between 10:20 and 11:20 p.m. Oct. 8, five suspects committed a wide range of criminal activities, including mischief and theft.

Primarily focused around the 100 block of Lumsden Avenue, the spree included three cars being broken into (and items stolen), as well as an obscene word spray-painted on one of the vehicles.

The suspects also damaged a vehicle on Risbey Crescent, broke into a vehicle on North Lake Drive, and stole bikes from backyards on North Lake Drive and Kay Crescent.

The two stolen bikes (along with two other bikes) were recovered after a chase, which resulted in police arresting three of the suspects in a yard on North Lake Drive and the other two on a bus near Lumsden Avenue and Cavalier Drive.

Three girls, aged 13-16, and a 14-year-old boy are facing charges including mischief, theft under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Two of the suspects also face arson-related charges. All were taken into custody.

An 18-year-old man was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possessing break-in instruments, mischief and theft under $5,000.

He was released on a promise to appear.

