January 25, 2018 11:19 am

3 arrested in connection with Unicity graffiti spree

By Online Producer  Global News

This camper and about a dozen homes were found tagged on Jan. 14.

Jeremy Desrocher / Global News
Police have made three arrests in relation to a graffiti spree that saw over a dozen homes damaged in west Winnipeg earlier this month.

Residents of Stewart and Isbister Streets north of Portage Avenue, near Unicity Mall, woke up to find vandals had spray painted numerous homes with ‘South Side Serpents’ and random tags believed to be a reference to a popular Netflix show.

READ MORE: West Winnipeg houses tagged with graffiti from Netflix show Riverdale

Global News has learned that police arrested three people – two men aged 19 and 20, and a 19-year-old woman.

Police are expected to share more details Thursday at 11 a.m.

