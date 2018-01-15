West Winnipeg houses tagged with graffiti from Netflix show Riverdale

Multiple houses and properties near Unicity were tagged with graffiti on the weekend pointing to the Netflix show Riverdale’s gang the South Side Serpents, according to neighbours.

“Serpents” was written on garage doors and homes on Isbister Street and “SSS” was written on a camper van.

Wong Kin Ling’s garage door was spray painted with big black letters. She said the words were from the Riverdale TV show.

Global News reached out to Netflix for a comment but hasn’t heard back yet.

Global News spotted about a dozen properties tagged on Isbister Street, Stewart Street and Bernadine Crescent.

Winnipeg police said there are some things you can do to deter vandalism and graffiti such as adding lighting and fencing and removing graffiti within 24 hours.

The City of Winnipeg has a reference guide on preventing or removing graffiti on their website.