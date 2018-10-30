Police seeking driver after pedestrian struck near hospital

Guelph police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on Friday evening.

Police say the incident took place on Delhi Street between Guelph General Hospital and the Homewood Health Centre around 7:15 p.m. on Friday when the woman was at her parked vehicle on the road.

The woman was brought to Guelph General Hospital due to minor injuries and was seen and treated, while the driver fled the scene.

Police say they are on the lookout for a dark-coloured Dodge Grand Caravan that would have damage to its front right end and would be missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward by contacting Guelph Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

