Guelph man struck by pickup truck, airlifted to Hamilton with serious injuries

A 33-year-old Guelph man has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Guelph police say an officer on routine patrol came across the collision around 12:55 a.m. and believe the man was skateboarding on Wellington Street West near the Hanlon Expressway overpass and Waterloo Avenue when he was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 50-year-old Waterloo man.

The Guelph man was originally taken to Guelph General Hospital with serious injuries to his head and leg prior to being airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance to a Hamilton Hospital where his condition remains unknown at this time.

There is currently no word on whether charges will be laid, as the investigation is ongoing.