Canada
August 9, 2018 7:16 am

Guelph man struck by pickup truck, airlifted to Hamilton with serious injuries

By Anchor  CJOY

File photo.

Matt Carty / CJOY News
A A

A 33-year-old Guelph man has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Police seeking driver who allegedly struck pedestrian in mall parking lot


Story continues below

Guelph police say an officer on routine patrol came across the collision around 12:55 a.m. and believe the man was skateboarding on Wellington Street West near the Hanlon Expressway overpass and Waterloo Avenue when he was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 50-year-old Waterloo man.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed on Highway 401 in Waterloo Region

The Guelph man was originally taken to Guelph General Hospital with serious injuries to his head and leg prior to being airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance to a Hamilton Hospital where his condition remains unknown at this time.

There is currently no word on whether charges will be laid, as the investigation is ongoing.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph general Hospital
Guelph pedestrian struck
Guelph Police
Hamilton
Hamilton General Hospital
Pedestrian Struck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News