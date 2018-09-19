Child was driving during Guelph parking lot hit-and-run: police

Guelph police say they are looking for a child who was allegedly behind the wheel of a car when it crashed into another vehicle in a parking lot.

It happened near the skate park at the corner of Wellington Street and Edinburgh Road at around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the four-door silver Nissan was being driven by a young child, estimated to be about eight to 10 years old when it struck a parked car.

Officers say a man was in the front passenger seat and a woman was taking video of the incident.

Police said after the crash, one of the adults took the wheel and fled the scene driving eastbound on Wellington Street.

Guelph police are now trying to identify the child, the two adults and the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7167. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.