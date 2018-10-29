St. Bernard-cross puppies rescued off B.C. cliff are ‘doing great’

A pair of St. Bernard-cross puppies who were rescued after being stranded for four days atop a Fraser Valley cliff are now recovering well.

They are in the care of the B.C. SPCA at its Maple Ridge branch.

“The puppies are doing great,” branch manager Krista Shaw told Global News.

“They’ve been seen by a vet and given a clear bill of health. They are very hungry and very thirsty.”

The two female puppies, believed to be 16 weeks old, were rescued by Mission Search and Rescue on Sunday after neighbours heard them howling on the steep embankment for days.

It’s not known who owns the puppies or how they became stranded on the cliff.

Right now, the puppies are on a four-day “stray hold,” meaning they are not available for adoption and the public cannot come and see them.

“After the four-day stray hold, if they are still here, then they become available for adoption,” added Shaw.

If they do go up for adoption, the puppies are going to need an experienced owner.

“They are about 16 weeks right now and they are already very large so they are going to be very, very big dogs,” Shaw said.

“These puppies are a handful, (but) they are absolutely having a time here.”

“The volunteers here have fallen head-over-heels in love with them.”

If they become available for adoption, people will be able to apply through the B.C. SPCA adoption process.

