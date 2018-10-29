Active investigation has police asking public to avoid parts of Dewdney Avenue

The Regina Police Service is asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the 2800 and 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue and the 1500 block of Retallack Street as they negotiate with a man refusing to leave a home.

Police were initially called to the home for a domestic-related assault in progress. Once officers arrived, they found a woman outside the home, with the suspect still inside the house.

Police are attempting to make contact with the suspect to negotiate with him to exit the house. It’s unknown if the suspect has any access to weapons.

More to come…