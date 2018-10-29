Through traffic on Mount Royal to resume Thursday

Thursday will be the first day in five months that through traffic will be allowed on Mount Royal, via Camillien-Houde Way and Remembrance Road.

The five-month pilot project was put in place following the death of cyclist Clément Ouimet in October 2017.

Ouimet died after crashing into a vehicle doing an illegal u-turn on Camillien-Houde.

The city put a stop to through traffic on the mountain — except for emergency vehicles and public transit buses — in an effort to reduce the number of vehicles.

The move was aimed not only at improving road safety, but also for Montrealers to be able to enjoy the park.

Various temporary installations such as rest stops, which feature hamacs offering stunning views below, will be taken down in the next two weeks, but traffic will be allowed as of 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1.

The city is expected to release a preliminary report on its findings on Nov. 8, but public consultations run by the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) will continue until the end of the month.

Anyone interested in sharing their opinion on the project can do so on the OCPM website.

The OCPM will table its report in the winter of 2019.