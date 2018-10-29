Kingston police looking for second masked man who allegedly robbed a friend

Kingston police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a friend with another masked man.

READ MORE: Kingston police searching for ATM thief

According to police, on Sunday just before noon, two men arrived at an apartment building in the west end and asked to be buzzed up to an unidentified apartment. The apartment owner was apparently friends with one of the two men so he let them up. When the two men entered the apartment, police say they threatened to stab him and demanded he give them money.

Police say the victim tried to grab the knife from one of the men, but then both assailants allegedly attacked him and took a “substantial quantity of cash” from him.

As they were fleeing, police say the victim smashed a bong over one of the men’s heads.

A 27-year-old Kingston man was arrested in relation to the crime, but police are still trying to identify the second man caught on the apartment building’s security footage.

Kingston police have released security images of the man who is still at large. He is described as a Caucasian male, somewhere between 25 and 30 years old, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and track pants, a dark jacket, a ball cap and sunglasses.

READ: Kingston woman charged in bong assault

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.

The 27-year-old was charged with robbery, masking his face to commit an offence, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and theft.