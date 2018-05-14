Kingston woman charged with assault after roommate hit with bong
Kingston police have charged a 19-year-old local woman with assault after her roommate was hit with a bong during an argument on Sunday morning.
At 7:30 a.m. on May 13, police say two women began arguing in their Division Street residence.
When another roommate attempted to intervene, the accused stormed out of the bathroom with a large bong and smashed it over her head.
According to police, paramedics were called and the victim was transported to hospital.
Police say they found suspected cocaine when they arrested the woman.
She was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
