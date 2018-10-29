Calgary police ID Penbrooke homicide victim

Calgary police have released the identity of a man who was fatally shot in a Penbrooke home last week.

On Oct. 24 at around 6:30 a.m. police said Aram Nadiri, 19, was found deceased by first responders in a home in the 200-block of Pensville Close S.E.

“It is believed that the victim and the suspect were known to one another, although the specific motive for this homicide has not yet been established,” police said in a news release Monday.

Calgary police said they continue to look for witnesses or people who may have had contact or seen Nadiri between 9 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 24.

Nadiri’s death marks the city’s 14th homicide of the year.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide tip line at 403-482-8877 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.