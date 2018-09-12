Calgary man charged in triple homicide has lawyer, case put over to October

A Calgary man charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his mother, stepfather and girlfriend has a lawyer.

Rebecca Snukal was in court to represent Dustin Duthie as he appeared on closed-circuit video.

She requested disclosure and had the case put over to Oct. 10

Duthie was previously found fit to stand trial after being examined by a forensic psychiatrist.

READ MORE: Calgary man accused in triple homicide ordered not to have contact with victims’ family members

He continues to be held under a mental health warrant at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre in Calgary.

The bodies of Shawn Boshuck and her husband, Alan Pennylegion, were found in their home and Taylor Toller was discovered dead in her condo in July.

Police have said it appeared the killings were connected, but they did not know a motive.