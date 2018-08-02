No apparent motive for Calgary triple homicide as investigation continues

Calgary police say they still don’t know the exact motive for the killings of three people found dead in two homes in the city earlier this week.

The body of Taylor Toller, believed to be the girlfriend of the man accused in all three deaths, was found in a home in the 2000 block of Applevillage Court S.E. on Tuesday.

A short while later, the bodies of Shawn Boshuk, the accused’s mother, and Alan Pennylegion, the accused’s stepfather, were found at a home in the 10100 block of Hidden Valley Drive N.W.

Police believe Pennylegion and Boshuk died as the result of an assault early Tuesday morning.

Investigators don’t know exactly when Toller was killed, but believe it could have been as long ago as Thursday, July 26. Investigators are looking for information from anyone who may have been in contacted or been with Toller between July 26 and July 31.

The cause of death for the three victims are not being released out of respect for the families, police said, adding that the case is considered to be domestic in nature considering the relationships between the victims.

Dustin Duthie, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. He remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance scheduled for Aug. 8.

Global News has learned Duthie was taken to the Rockyview General Hospital and was admitted under the mental health act following his arrest.

Calgary police are expected to give an update on the investigation at 5:30 p.m. MT on Thursday. Global News will stream the update live.