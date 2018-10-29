Guelph Storm defeat Greyhounds ending 4-year drought

After four years and 20 games including a four-game playoff sweep, the Guelph Storm have finally come out as the victors against the Sault Ste Marie Greyhounds.

In the second of two games over the weekend, the Storm broke the losing streak, thanks to a 4-3 overtime win at the Sleeman Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Finally, four years later, the Storm beat the Sault! McLean & Roth scored for SSM in the 3rd to force OT but Ryan Merkley had the overtime goal to give Guelph a 4-3 win. — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) October 28, 2018

Guelph kicked off the game with a hot start that saw three unanswered goals in the first period by Isaac Ratcliffe, Nate Schnarr and Cedric Ralph but failed to score again in regulation time.

That led the Greyhounds to cut down the lead and make the comeback thanks to goals from Morgan Frost and Cullen McLean in the second and a third period goal by Ryan Roth tied it all up at three.

In the extra bracket, it was the 21st overall pick in this year’s NHL draft and San Jose Shark prospect, Ryan Merkley, who scored the game-winner 2:09 into overtime to secure the 4-3 win and the Storm’s first victory over the Soo since their OHL Championship season in 2014.

Overtime winner @ryan_merkley 🌪@SanJoseSharks prospect patiently picks his spot for @Storm_City who steal back the extra point in battle of West’s best. pic.twitter.com/LQGhXDP2Fs — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 28, 2018

The win closed their two-game weekend on a positive note following a dreadful overtime loss on Friday night at the hands of the Erie Otters. In that game, the Storm had leads of 3-0 and 4-2 over Erie but wouldend up losing 5-4 in overtime thanks to a shot by Kyle Maksimovich’s.

Well that was somewhat embarrassing! The Storm had 3-0 & 4-2 leads over Erie but lose 5-4 in OT. Third period goals came from Yetman & Henry for Erie, Ratcliffe for Guelph. Maksimovich had the OT winner — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) October 27, 2018

Guelph now sits in second place in the OHL’s Western Conference with 18 points on the season and their 8-4-2 record. They trail the Greyhounds by five points. They sit are atop the conference with 23 points and a record of 10-3-3.

Overall, Sunday was a good day for the Storm. Goaltender Anthony Poppovich made 23 saves out of 26 shots he faced in front of 3,340 fans in downtown Guelph.

Guelph returns to action on Tuesday night when they visit their arch rivals down Highway 7, the Kitchener Rangers, at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Following that game, it’ll be a chance at redemption for the Greyhounds as the Storm visit Sault Ste Marie on Friday evening and close out their week in Saginaw in a matchup against the Spirit.

