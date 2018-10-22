Guelph Storm defeat Kitchener Rangers in weekend rematch

Nate Schnarr picked up two goals as the Guelph Storm defeated the Kitchener Rangers 5-2 on Sunday in the second of two games between the Highway 7 rivals.

The win at Sleeman Centre followed a 5-0 thumping the Rangers gave the Storm on Friday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

READ MORE: 4 Guelph Storm players to play for OHL in Canada Russia Series

Isaac Ratcliffe also scored twice for Guelph, including an empty netter, while Owen Lalonde had the insurance goal late in the second period.

Anthony Popovich rebounded from Friday’s loss to make 31 saves for the win in front of 4,000 fans.

By far the best period of the weekend @Storm_City as the Storm out shoot Kitchener 14-7 & take a 4-2 lead after two. Schnarr had his 2nd of the game & Lalonde had a PP goal in the 2nd — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) October 21, 2018

Jonathan Yantsis and Rickard Hugg scored for Kitchener and Luke Richardson made 37 saves in the loss.

READ MORE: Pair of Kitchener Rangers selected to play for Canada at World U-17 Challenge

Both teams are back in action on Friday. Guelph hosts Erie, while Kitchener entertains Sault Ste. Marie.