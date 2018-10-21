Guelph Storm’s struggle continues after falling 5-2 to Owen Sound

The Guelph Storm find themselves struggling through a three-in-three weekend series, after dropping a 5-2 final to the Attack in Owen Sound on Saturday night.

Coming out of the first intermission tied 1-1, the Attack scored four straight goals, including two from forward Kevin Hancock.

The Storm were also outshot 42-20 as Guelph netminder Nico Daws made 37 saves in the loss.

Cedric Ralph and Mason Primeau potted the two goals for the Storm.

Owen Sound wins 5-2. The Attack out shot the Storm 42-20. They got 3rd period goals from Robinson & Pearson. Primeau scored for the Storm — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) October 21, 2018

Guelph were spanked Friday night 5-0 at the hands of the Kitchener Rangers. Those two teams will meet in a rematch on Sunday afternoon at the Sleeman Centre.

The Rangers are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Knights in London on Saturday night.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY beginning at 1:45 p.m.

Well ya hate to see that. #Storm fall 5-2 in Owen Sound. We’re at home tomorrow though! #GUEvsOS — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) October 21, 2018