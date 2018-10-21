Sports
October 21, 2018 8:22 am

Guelph Storm’s struggle continues after falling 5-2 to Owen Sound

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY
Supplied
A A

The Guelph Storm find themselves struggling through a three-in-three weekend series, after dropping a 5-2 final to the Attack in Owen Sound on Saturday night.

Coming out of the first intermission tied 1-1, the Attack scored four straight goals, including two from forward Kevin Hancock.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers crush Guelph Storm in first Hwy. 7 battle of 2018-19 season

The Storm were also outshot 42-20 as Guelph netminder Nico Daws made 37 saves in the loss.

Cedric Ralph and Mason Primeau potted the two goals for the Storm.

Story continues below

Guelph were spanked Friday night 5-0 at the hands of the Kitchener Rangers. Those two teams will meet in a rematch on Sunday afternoon at the Sleeman Centre.

READ MORE: 4 Guelph Storm players to play for OHL in Canada Russia Series

The Rangers are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Knights in London on Saturday night.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY beginning at 1:45 p.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph Hockey
Guelph OHL
Guelph Storm
Guelph Storm highlights
Guelph Storm Hockey
Hockey
news
OHL
Ontario Hockey League
owen sound
Owen Sound Attack
Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News