Guelph Storm’s struggle continues after falling 5-2 to Owen Sound
The Guelph Storm find themselves struggling through a three-in-three weekend series, after dropping a 5-2 final to the Attack in Owen Sound on Saturday night.
Coming out of the first intermission tied 1-1, the Attack scored four straight goals, including two from forward Kevin Hancock.
The Storm were also outshot 42-20 as Guelph netminder Nico Daws made 37 saves in the loss.
Cedric Ralph and Mason Primeau potted the two goals for the Storm.
Guelph were spanked Friday night 5-0 at the hands of the Kitchener Rangers. Those two teams will meet in a rematch on Sunday afternoon at the Sleeman Centre.
The Rangers are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Knights in London on Saturday night.
Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY beginning at 1:45 p.m.
