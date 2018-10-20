Kitchener Rangers crush Guelph Storm in first Hwy. 7 battle of 2018-19 season

The first installment of the Highway 7 battle in the 2018-19 OHL season goes to the Kitchener Rangers after they hammered the Guelph Storm 5-0 Friday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Rangers goaltender Luke Richardson made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season in front of 7,000 fans.

READ MORE: 4 Guelph Storm players to play for OHL in Canada Russia Series

Greg Meireles started things off with his fifth goal of the season with about six minutes left in the first period.

Mike Petizian and Rickard Hugg picked up goals in the second period while Eric Guest and Alexey Lipanov scored for Kitchener in the final frame.

The Rangers get 3rd period goals from Guest & Lipanov & shut out the Storm 5-0 — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) October 20, 2018

Three of the goals came on the Rangers’ power play, including one with the two-man advantage.

Storm goaltender Anthony Popovich stopped 22 shots in the loss.

READ MORE: Pair of Kitchener Rangers selected to play for Canada at World U-17 Challenge

Guelph will play in Owen Sound on Saturday night, while Kitchener will head to London for a 3:30 p.m. puck drop against the Knights.

The Rangers and Storm will meet in a rematch on Sunday at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph at 2 p.m.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY, the home of the Guelph Storm.