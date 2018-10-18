4 Guelph Storm players to play for OHL in Canada Russia Series

Four Guelph Storm players have been named to Team OHL for the 2018 CIBC Canada Russia Series.

Ryan Merkley, Isaac Ratcliffe, Nate Schnarr and Cam Hillis will all take part in the tournament.

Team OHL will compete against the Russian National Junior Team in Game 3 of the six-game cross-Canada series in Sarnia on Thursday, Nov. 8, and in Game 4 in Oshawa on Monday, Nov. 12.

Merkley will play in both games, while Ratcliffe and Hillis will play in Sarnia only and Schnarr just in Oshawa.

Guelph-native Austen Keating, who plays forward for the Ottawa 67’s, was also selected and will play in Oshawa.

In 15 years of competition against the Russian National Junior Team, the OHL has a record of 24-5-1.

The two sides split last season’s games — a 5-2 win for the Russians in Owen Sound and a 4-2 victory for the OHL in Sudbury.

Meanwhile, Storm defenceman Zack Terry has been named to Canada’s roster for the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, while teammate and fellow defenceman Daniil Chayka was selected to Russia’s team.

Hamilton Bulldogs forward Logan Morrison, who is from Guelph, was also named to Canada’s roster.

The tournament begins Nov. 3 in New Brunswick.