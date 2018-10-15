Guelph Storm top West standings after 2 weekend wins

A pair of wins for the Guelph Storm over the weekend has moved the team into first place in the OHL’s western conference.

Guelph capped off their three-in-three weekend with a 3-2 overtime win over the London Knights at Sleeman Centre on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm pick up 2 more wins

Storm forward Nate Schnarr scored the power play goal seconds into the extra frame after being set up by defenceman Ryan Merkley.

Merkley also had a goal and another assist in the victory, while Zach Poirier had the other goal for Guelph.

Goaltender Anthony Popovich made 24 saves in the win.

The victory moved Guelph’s record to 6-2-1.

BELOW: Guelph Storm fall 6-3 to the Sarnia Sting on Saturday night

The win made up for a lacklustre effort in a 6-3 loss to the Sting in Sarnia on Saturday night.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm acquire Domenico Commisso from Oshawa Generals

Mason Primeau, Zach Poirier and Tag Bertuzzi scored for Guelph in the loss.

Nico Daws made 21 saves.

BELOW: Guelph Storm beat the Owen Sound Attack 6-3 at the Sleeman Centre Friday night

The weekend started off on the right foot with a 6-3 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre.

Dom Commisso was named the first star of the game after picking up three assists.

Bertuzzi and Alexey Toropchenko each picked up their third goal of the year, while Mark Woolley, Liam Hawel, Ryan Merkley and Isaac Ratcliffe all scored for Guelph.

Popovich made 35 saves for the Storm.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm sweep 2-game weekend set

Guelph will start another three-in-three weekend this Friday night in Kitchener against the Rangers.

They will then head to Owen Sound for a rematch against the Attack on Saturday, followed by a second game against Kitchener at the Sleeman Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Larry Mellott will have the call throughout the weekend on 1460 CJOY.