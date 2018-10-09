Guelph Storm pick up 2 more wins

The Guelph Storm are on a bit of a roll after picking up two more wins over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Forward Nate Schnarr picked up two goals and two assists, including the game winner with less than two seconds left on the clock, in a 6-5 victory over the Sarnia Sting at the Sleeman Centre on Friday night.

Ryan Merkley had three assists for Guelph while Anthony Popovich made 25 saves for his second win of the season.

The back-and-forth match saw the Storm trail by two goals twice before the team gave up the lead with less than nine minutes to go in the third.

Schnarr’s game winner came on a one-timer pass from Merkley with only 1.3 seconds left in the game.

Saturday’s 6-2 road win against the Flint Firebirds saw Storm forward Keegan Stevenson net two goals, while Tag Bertuzzi scored the game winner.

Newcomer Dom Commisso had two assists and captain Isaac Ratcliffe score two and picked up a pair of assists.

Nico Daws made 21 saves for Guelph in the win.

The victory was the fourth in a row for Guelph and moves their record to 4-1-1 which is good enough for third place in the OHL’s western conference.

The Storm will welcome the Owen Sound Attack to the Sleeman Centre this Friday.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Granted it’s really early in the season @Storm_City and there’s some serious work needed to limit turn overs, but this is a fun team to watch! — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) October 7, 2018