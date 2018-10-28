2 people injured after boat fire at Toronto marina

Toronto Fire Services says two people are suffering from burn injuries after a boat caught fire at the Outer Harbour Marina on Sunday morning.

Investigators say they received a call around 7:24 a.m. with reports that a boat was fully engulfed in flames, which then spread onto another boat at 475 Unwin Ave., near Leslie and Commissioners streets in the Port Lands area.

READ MORE: Body of diver recovered at Humber Bay Park marina: police

Two people suffered minor burns from the incident, according to Toronto Fire Services. Police said the two people have been taken to hospital to be treated.

Investigators said the dock was also burned in the process, but the fire has since been extinguished.

READ MORE: Police search for suspect wanted in arson at Toronto hotel housing refugees

Police said the entrance to the marina has been closed off as a precaution.

More to come.