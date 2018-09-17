Diver reported missing at Humber Bay Park marina

Rescue crews are expected to resume search efforts for a diver who went missing at the Humber Bay Park marina over the weekend.

Toronto police said they responded to call at 7:57 p.m. Sunday for a person who was in the water and did not resurface.

Police said two divers were in the water at the marina and one made it out safely, but the other did not.

The police marine unit and Toronto Fire Services conducted a search for the missing diver but it was called off late Sunday evening due to darkness.

Marine Rescue:

Humber Bay Park Road West.

Marine Unit is currently OS searching for a missing diver who is believed to still be in the water. @TPS22Div #GO1719078^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 17, 2018