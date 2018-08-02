At least one person trapped inside vehicle in Lake Ontario near Sugar Beach: police
At least one person is trapped inside a car that went into Lake Ontario after a collision on Thursday night, Toronto police said.
Police responded to reports of a collision at Lake Shore Boulevard East and Parliament Street just east of Sugar Beach, at 10:26 p.m.
A police marine unit is working to free the people trapped in the vehicle.
Police say they continue to investigate how the collision occurred. There’s no word on the condition of any other motorists involved in the incident.
