Traffic
August 2, 2018 11:20 pm
Updated: August 3, 2018 12:03 am

At least one person trapped inside vehicle in Lake Ontario near Sugar Beach: police

By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: At least 1 person trapped in car in Lake Ontario after collision, police say

A A

At least one person is trapped inside a car that went into Lake Ontario after a collision on Thursday night, Toronto police said.

Police responded to reports of a collision at Lake Shore Boulevard East and Parliament Street just east of Sugar Beach, at 10:26 p.m.

A police marine unit is working to free the people trapped in the vehicle.

Police say they continue to investigate how the collision occurred. There’s no word on the condition of any other motorists involved in the incident.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CAR COLLISION
Car crash
car in Lake Ontario
Lake Ontario
people trapped in car in Lake Ontario
Toronto Police
Toronto Police Marine Unit
Toronto Police Services
Toronto traffic
Toronto vehicle crash
vehicle in Lake Ontario
vehicle submerged

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News