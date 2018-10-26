Crime
October 26, 2018 12:22 pm

Man, 31, arrested in fatal Mississauga shooting

Richard Chambers, 31. has been charged with second-degree murder.

Peel Regional Police
Peel regional police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with a fatal shooting in Mississauga earlier this month has been arrested.

Police said the shooting occurred at a townhouse complex on Goreway Drive near Morning Star Drive on Oct. 2.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Dorren Campbell, arrived at a hospital in Etobicoke suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of Richard Chambers, 31.

Police said he surrendered on Friday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was also wanted on another Canada-wide warrant for a shooting that occurred on Sept. 22. Police say no one was injured in that incident.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday.

