Man in hospital after shots fired in Brampton neighbourhood: Peel police
A 31-year-old man is recovering in hospital Saturday after an early morning shooting in Brampton, Peel police say.
Officers responded to a call that shots had been fired in the area of McMurchy Avenue and McHardy Place around 3:00 a.m., a police spokesperson told Global News.
The spokesperson said police, along with paramedics, found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in critical condition.
He was transported to hospital and though his injuries are critical, the spokesperson said he is now in stable condition.
There is no suspect information at this time but officers continue to investigate the incident.
