Crime
September 22, 2018 1:00 pm

Man in hospital after shots fired in Brampton neighbourhood: Peel police

By Web Writer  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A 31-year-old man is recovering in hospital Saturday after an early morning shooting in Brampton, Peel police say.

Officers responded to a call that shots had been fired in the area of McMurchy Avenue and McHardy Place around 3:00 a.m., a police spokesperson told Global News.

READ MORE: 1 man dead, 1 woman in life-threatening condition after shooting in Brampton

The spokesperson said police, along with paramedics, found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in critical condition.

He was transported to hospital and though his injuries are critical, the spokesperson said he is now in stable condition.

WATCH: 2 men charged with 1st-degree murder after fatal shooting in Brampton

There is no suspect information at this time but officers continue to investigate the incident.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Crime
McHardy Place
McMurchy Avenue
Ontario
Peel Region
peel regional police
Police
Shooting
Shots fired
victim in critical condition

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News