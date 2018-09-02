1 man dead, 1 woman in life-threatening condition after shooting in Brampton
Peel Regional Police say homicide is investigating after a double shooting left one man dead and one woman in life-threatening condition in Brampton.
Officers said they were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Vodden Street at around 12:45 a.m. with reports that shots had been fired.
Upon arrival they found two victims, a man and a woman, who had both been shot. The two were transported to hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries.
The woman remains in life-threatening condition.
The suspect is described as a man who was last seen wearing dark clothing. Officers said he left the scene in a dark pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 905-455-8477.
