Crime
September 2, 2018 9:31 am
Updated: September 2, 2018 9:32 am

1 man dead, 1 woman in life-threatening condition after shooting in Brampton

By Web Writer  Global News

Peel Police are investigating after a double shooting in Brampton leaves one man dead.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say homicide is investigating after a double shooting left one man dead and one woman in life-threatening condition in Brampton.

Officers said they were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Vodden Street at around 12:45 a.m. with reports that shots had been fired.

Upon arrival they found two victims, a man and a woman, who had both been shot. The two were transported to hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries.

Peel Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings in Brampton.

Gord Edick / Global News

The woman remains in life-threatening condition.

The suspect is described as a man who was last seen wearing dark clothing. Officers said he left the scene in a dark pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 905-455-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Brampton shooting
Crime
Double Shooting
Garfield Crescent
Homicide
Kennedy Road
peel regional police
Shooting
Shots fired
Vodden Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News