Accused killer pleads guilty to prior assault charge

Wearing a blue hoodie and red shorts, accused killer Logan Lewis appeared in high spirits as he made his way to the prisoner’s box at the Wellington Street court house in Kingston.

He was in court on Wednesday to plead guilty to an assault charge from February of this year, when he punched someone in the face outside of a Tim Horton’s in Kingston.

He was sentenced, but he had already served that time while he was in custody. But Lewis’s legal troubles may not be over, as he could face much more time in prison — he is one of three people charged in connection with the murder of Jean-Guy Vincent inside a room at the Kozy Inn, a motel in Kingston’s West End on Sept. 5.

READ MORE: Kingston police charge two more suspects in Kozy Inn murder investigation

Thirty-eight-year-old Vincent was shot to death with a rifle.

Logan Lewis, his 19-year-old brother Aaron, and their mother, 41-year-old Shannon Ainsworth, are charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The police investigation led them to believe the killing was premeditated.

No motive has been disclosed, but police said the suspects and victim were known to each other, and were staying in the motel.

WATCH: Kingston Police charge 19 year old Ottawa area man with second degree murder

Logan Lewis will face the more serious charges at a future date, while his brother Aaron will appear via video-link on Friday.

No court date has been set for their mother.