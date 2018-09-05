Canada
Kingston police charge 19-year-old Ottawa-area man with second-degree murder

Kozy Inn resident was shot in his unit Wednesday morning and later succumbed to his injuries.

A 19-year-old Ottawa-area man is in custody charged with second-degree murder after a body was found in a motel in Kingston’s west end.

Police were called to the Kozy Inn on Princess Street at about 1 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of shots being fired.

Frontenac Paramedics attempted to treat a 39-year-old man at the scene, but he succumbed to injuries a short time later in hospital.

By 2 a.m., Aaron Lewis was taken into custody and charged.

At a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Kingston Police Det. Sgt. Jay Finn said a rifle was used in the incident. He also said the victim and accused were known to each other and police.

The victim has been identified as Jean-Guy Vincent. He was a resident of the Kozy Inn.

This would be Kingston’s first murder of 2018.

