Man charged in connection with drug investigation in Midland: OPP

A man has been charged in connection with a drug investigation in Midland, police say.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Wednesday, following numerous complaints from the public, officers launched a drug investigation.

Police say officers searched a vehicle and its occupants in Midland.

As a result, police say they seized a substance believed to be cocaine.

According to police, 47-year-old Willard Edward (Teddy) Marion from Tay Township has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Dec. 13.