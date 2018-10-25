Orillia woman facing drug charges

A woman is facing a number of drug-related charges after police say she was found unconscious in a car in a parking lot in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, on Saturday an officer discovered a suspicious vehicle parked at a business on Monarch Drive.

Police say an officer approached the idling car and found a woman slouched over the steering wheel.

According to police, officers woke up the woman with difficulty.

Police say following a short conversation, 29-year-old Sara-Anne Martin was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of other drugs, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

According to police, the accused was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Nov. 27.