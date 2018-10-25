Variety Week on Global BC: Day 4

Variety Week on Global B.C. continues, with more stories highlighting the work Variety the Children’s Charity does to help kids around B.C.

So far, generous donors from around B.C. have raised more than $381,000, which will help 152 kids through Variety.

To donate to kids in B.C. through Variety, call 310-KIDS or donate online.

You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

WATCH: Sixteen-year-old Timur simply wanted an opportunity to learn – something that was difficult in the public education system. Variety – the Children’s Charity provided Timur with the chance to reach his full potential, thanks to a tuition grant for an independent school in Victoria.

