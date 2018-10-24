Variety Week on Global B.C. 2018: Day 3

Variety Week on Global B.C. continues, with more stories highlighting the work Variety the Children’s Charity does to help kids around B.C.

So far, generous donors from around the province have raised enough money to help 102 kids.

To donate to kids in B.C. through Variety, call 310-KIDS or donate online.

You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

On Friday, Variety will be hosting its wrap party in downtown Vancouver’s Robson Square.

For the first time ever, Vancouver will host a 60-foot ferris wheel, which will be installed at Robson Square from noon to 7 p.m.

WATCH: In 2016, we met Johannes, a young boy who suffers from a rare form of hemophilia. Johannes has endured painful bleeds in his joints that are extremely debilitating. Fortunately, Variety the Children’s Charity has been helping Johannes so that he is comfortable and safe.

WATCH: 16-year-old Trissanna is in constant pain. She was born with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, causing hypermobility in her joints, which constantly dislocate. Variety has been a constant for Trissanna and her mother – providing her with leg braces, orthotics, a body brace, and hydrotherapy, and physiotherapy sessions. The therapy sessions have been helping keep Trissanna’s joints flexible and mobile.