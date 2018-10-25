Canada
October 25, 2018 11:19 am
Updated: October 25, 2018 11:20 am

Power outage at Vancouver International Airport impacts domestic flights

By Online News Producer  Global News

A power outage at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) impacted some domestic flights on Thursday.

Three domestic flights were cancelled, while five others have been delayed.

Just before 8 a.m., YVR reported that power was restored inside the domestic terminal building. Gates and the baggage system were still impacted, leading to delays.

YVR says crews worked to fix the problem and are telling passengers to arrive early and check with their airline for updates.

Flights to the U.S. and other international destinations have not been impacted by the outage.

