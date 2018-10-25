Power outage at Vancouver International Airport impacts domestic flights

A power outage at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) impacted some domestic flights on Thursday.

Three domestic flights were cancelled, while five others have been delayed.

READ MORE: Vancouver airport warning travellers about flying with pot in your luggage

Just before 8 a.m., YVR reported that power was restored inside the domestic terminal building. Gates and the baggage system were still impacted, leading to delays.

YVR says crews worked to fix the problem and are telling passengers to arrive early and check with their airline for updates.

Flights to the U.S. and other international destinations have not been impacted by the outage.

Starting to see power restored inside domestic terminal building. Gates & baggage system still impacted causing some flight delays. Working to restore all services, we very much appreciate everybody's patience this morning. International and US terminal fully operational. — Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) October 25, 2018