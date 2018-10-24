Traffic
Harvey Avenue crash slows northbound traffic in Kelowna

RCMP are investigating a crash on Harvey Avenue near Gordon Drive.

A rollover crash sent one man to hospital with undetermined, but non-life-threatening injuries in Kelowna Wednesday evening.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of Harvey Avenue around 6:40 p.m. near the Capri Hotel, east of Gordon Drive.

Firefighters extracted the man from the mangled wreck of his sedan and was able to walk to an awaiting ambulance.

Northbound traffic on Harvey Avenue was blocked off while crews cleared the accident scene and RCMP investigated what caused the vehicle to lose control.

More to come…

