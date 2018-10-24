Hamilton police arrest, charge 3 after alleged home invasion
Hamilton police have arrested two women and one man in connection with a home invasion.
READ MORE: Man charged in Westdale prowler case
Police say the incident, which took place around 2 p.m. Tuesday, happened when a man was asleep at his home in the area near Barton Street and Victoria Avenue. The man was awoken by a loud banging sound and discovered three people inside his house, police said.
After a brief struggle, police said the victim was able to separate himself from the suspects and contacted 911.
Officers in the area quickly responded. They were able to identify and locate the three suspects at a residence in the area near Wellington and Cannon streets.
READ MORE: Habitat Hamilton appealing for support, following robbery
The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say that, at the time of their arrest, the two women were found to be in possession of an undisclosed amount of cocaine, heroin and oxycodone.
The women — aged 44 and 57 — and a 35-year-old man are now facing several charges, including breaking and entering, robbery and assault with a weapon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.