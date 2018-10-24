Hamilton police arrest, charge 3 after alleged home invasion

Hamilton police have arrested two women and one man in connection with a home invasion.

Police say the incident, which took place around 2 p.m. Tuesday, happened when a man was asleep at his home in the area near Barton Street and Victoria Avenue. The man was awoken by a loud banging sound and discovered three people inside his house, police said.

After a brief struggle, police said the victim was able to separate himself from the suspects and contacted 911.

Officers in the area quickly responded. They were able to identify and locate the three suspects at a residence in the area near Wellington and Cannon streets.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that, at the time of their arrest, the two women were found to be in possession of an undisclosed amount of cocaine, heroin and oxycodone.

The women — aged 44 and 57 — and a 35-year-old man are now facing several charges, including breaking and entering, robbery and assault with a weapon.

HPS has arrested Kimberly Wannamaker (57 yrs), Karen Desilva (44yrs) & Malcolm Crane (35 yrs) for an early afternoon home invasion on Tuesday. All face Robbery/ B&E/ Assault w. Weapon chrgs. #HamOnt https://t.co/IgST4jPnz9 pic.twitter.com/wqZNo3oRhj — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 24, 2018