Habitat Hamilton appealing for support, following robbery

By Reporter  900 CHML

Habitat Hamilton says its warehouse has been robbed.

Habitat Hamilton is pleading for help after it was robbed of tools worth over $10,000.

The organization says the theft happened at its warehouse over the weekend and it’s reaching out to the community to help recoup some of the losses.

The charity, which builds affordable housing, says compressors, saws, nail guns, cordless drills as well as copper pipe were stolen from the site.

It is seeking donations of new or slightly used tools, as well as cash.

Habitat Hamilton is currently building a pre-fabricated steel frame home in the downtown core, on Wilson Street.

