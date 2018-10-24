Habitat Hamilton appealing for support, following robbery

Habitat Hamilton is pleading for help after it was robbed of tools worth over $10,000.

READ MORE: Hamilton resident used bear spray to scare off potential robbers: police

The organization says the theft happened at its warehouse over the weekend and it’s reaching out to the community to help recoup some of the losses.

The charity, which builds affordable housing, says compressors, saws, nail guns, cordless drills as well as copper pipe were stolen from the site.

It is seeking donations of new or slightly used tools, as well as cash.

READ MORE: Man charged in Westdale prowler case

Habitat Hamilton is currently building a pre-fabricated steel frame home in the downtown core, on Wilson Street.

Over $10K in tools & material were recently stolen from our warehouse. We're reaching out to the community, requesting your support, to help us recoup some of our loses. Please check out our press release, for more info: https://t.co/6CTgJcs06c #HamOnt #affordablehousing pic.twitter.com/Cu0jsq6vfP — Habitat Hamilton (@HabitatHamilton) October 24, 2018