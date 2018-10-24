Public’s input to help decide Evraz Place’s future

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is asking the public for their input in deciding the future of Evraz place.

REAL is in the process of developing a new long-term strategic plan for the not-for-profit community organization over the next 10 to 15 years.

READ MORE: Parking improvements coming to Evraz Place after survey

“Community is at the heart of everything we do, and building a future plan for Evraz Place will reflect the public’s input to ensure we remain relevant and provide value to our Regina,” REAL CEO & president Tim Reid said. “We are in the business of creating memorable experiences for our guests and, as such, when we consider the future of our campus and our programming, we look forward to having an engaging conversation with our community about the future,” Reid said.

The REAL Board of Directors will lead a new development plan that will build upon the success of the Vision 2020 plan which is nearing completion.

READ MORE: From $12 to $27: the cost of a beer and a burger in the CFL

“Our goal is to continue growing our community impact as we build a campus for the community to enjoy for generations to come,” Reid said.

The Board has formed a Futures Committee involving community leaders and Board members and will seek public feedback in efforts to capture their voice on the future needs and aspirations for Evraz Place.

“What we haven’t seen here is that we just don’t have that attraction for [when the] events are finished, whether it be a restaurant or a nightclub, or something like that,” committee member Wayne Morsky said. “That’s one of the things we’ve seen a lot of places have- something to do besides the actual events that are held here.”

READ MORE: Survey proposes premium paid parking, additional exit for Evraz Place

The Future Committee hopes to speak to at least 5,000 people throughout the public engagement process.

Community members can provide feedback by filling out an online survey or attend public open house sessions.

The sessions begin on Oct. 25 at the Arcola East Community Centre from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. and continue on Oct. 26 at the mâmawêyatitân centre from 12 to 2 p.m., Oct. 29 at the North West Leisure Centre from 6 to 8p.m., Nov. 1 at the South Leisure Centre from 6 to 8 p.m. and Nov. 6 at the Queensbury Convention Centre from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.