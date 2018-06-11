Survey proposes premium paid parking, additional exit for Evraz Place

Thousands may flock to the grounds of Evraz Place in search of world class sports and events, but when it comes time to leave, gridlock traffic, bottle-necked exits, and darting pedestrians leave an unpleasant impression.

“It’s about 3500 cars and it can, under some circumstances, take 30-40 minutes,”Evraz Place Director of Marketing Paula Kohl said. “The average the public is saying is 20-30 minutes.”

Regina Exhibition Association Limited, the group that oversees Evraz Place, is looking for feedback as it works on a new parking plan.

“Evraz Place facilities operate year-round, often with many events taking place at the same time,” REAL President and CEO Tim Reid said in a news release. “Parking congestion at peak times can be a challenge, and we’ve heard public feedback that we’re not meeting expectations. We’re looking to the public to share their input into how we can resolve the issues and improve guest experiences.”

It launched a survey back in May, but with Memorial Cup, Mosaic Cultural Festival, and the first Roughriders game of the season in the books, they’re looking for a final push of responses.

“We were here Friday- you’re crossing and people are driving, the cabs are coming in and they don’t look where you’re going,” Riders fan Loretta Gustafson, who plans to take the survey, said. “You could get run over so easily- and the light’s aren’t great.”

Evraz Place is mulling over adding premium paid parking – where drivers who pay get to leave first. The program had a successful trial run during Memorial Cup.

The other option on the table is an additional exit from the lot.

“A Northbound exit onto Lewvan seems most logical, but there would be more studying involved,” Kohl noted.

No matter the solution, those who frequent the area want to see change.

“I’m sure people will pay to park if it’s a better exit and better control, better lighting,” Gustafson added.

Nearly 2300 people have filled out the survey so far, though Kohl hopes to get another 200 before tallying results.

The survey will close in the next two weeks before the group can start working on a draft parking plan. That will be made public in mid summer, giving them enough time to make any necessary changes to have the new plan in place by fall.