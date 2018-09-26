Parking improvements coming to Evraz Place after survey

After feedback from the public Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) have developed a plan to try and fix the parking issues at Evraz Place.

Results from the survey show that a majority of the respondents are able to find parking within five to 10 minutes of arriving at Evraz Place. More than half say they primarily use the Lewvan Drive exit when leaving the property.

Three in 10 people say it takes them between 20-30 minutes to exit the property and 18 per cent of people say it takes up to 40 minutes before they leave the property.

The top priorities identified by the public include extending traffic lights at Lewvan Drive after events, adding an exit on Lewvan Drive to speed up exiting, adding/training parking attendants to direct traffic more effectively, and improving directional information to help guests know where to park and exit.

“Parking congestion at peak activation continues to be a challenge,” said REAL President and CEO Tim Reid.

“Awareness and understanding is a first step – we know we have a significant gap between actual and expected exit wait times. While we won’t be able to resolve this situation overnight, we are committed to address it.”

Reid added that REAL has identified a number of ‘quick-wins’ that will be implemented to help improve guest’s experiences when exiting Evraz Place. Other long term strategies include conducting a traffic study by a traffic expert.

Here are some immediate improvements to parking at Evraz Place:

Adjust traffic light timing: REAL will continue to work in close partnership with the City of Regina to adjust the timing of traffic lights on Lewvan Drive, Princess Street and Elphinstone Street to improve traffic flow following events. This strategy was trialed at the 2018 Memorial Cup with success.

Provide additional training for parking attendants: REAL will place a high emphasis on ensuring all parking attendants have the appropriate training required to effectively direct traffic flow.

Designate parking areas for Evraz Place recreational user groups: All parking attendants will be trained to direct guests to the appropriate parking area(s) to ensure guests who visit the property for regular recreational usage have access to designated parking area(s).

Ease congestion on south side of Brandt Centre: Visiting team buses will be moved from south of the Brandt Centre to unload/load in an area that will not block traffic, which will improve safety and traffic flow.

Enforce parking restrictions: REAL will continue enforcement efforts by issuing City of Regina tickets to guests who park in restricted areas.Add premium parking: REAL will offer paid premium parking that offers guests a guaranteed spot and priority exiting after events.

Here are some long-term improvements that were identified at Evraz Place:

Add Lewvan Drive exit lane: In collaboration with the City, REAL will is researching adding an additional left-turning lane on Lewvan Drive to improve traffic flow after events.

Mark lines and roadways more clearly: Pending budget, paint parking stall lines, roadway markings and pedestrian walkway/crossings to help people park efficiently, direct pedestrians to crossings and help drivers know which direction to drive.

Pave parking lots: Pending budget, pave remaining parking lots on the property.

Designate drop-off/pick-up areas: Designate safe areas for taxi and ride-sharing services to pick up and drop off guests.

Provide park-and-ride and alternative transportation options: Explore partnership options for park-and-ride and alternative transportation services to encourage off-site parking.