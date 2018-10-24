Priming for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers home finale

He’s back! Following the Winnipeg Blue Bombers third and final bye week of the 2018 season, here are some of the story lines Digital Content Director, Ed Tait of bluebombers.com has compiled for Friday’s home finale versus the Calgary Stampeders.

A win by the Bombers in either of their final two regular-season games — Friday against Calgary at Investors Group Field or on Nov. 3 in Edmonton — and the club will qualify for the playoffs for the third straight season. The Bombers will either finish third in the West or finish fourth and be the crossover team that plays in the East Semi-Final. The Bombers haven’t beaten Calgary here in Winnipeg since a 42-30 win in their 2009 home opener. Since then the club has lost nine straight home games to the Stamps. FYI, the head coach in 2009 was Mike Kelly and the starting quarterback that night was Stefan LeFors. The Stampeders have lost two straight, but the Bombers return from their third and final bye week on a four-game winning streak, the longest current run in the Canadian Football League. A victory by the Bombers in either of their final two games would mark the third straight season the team has reached double-digit win totals. Winnipeg’s Andrew Harris and William Powell of the Ottawa RedBlacks are again in a two-man race for the CFL rushing crown. The pair finished 1-2 last year, with Harris winning, and this season Powell currently has a 93-yard edge over his Winnipeg rival. Powell has 1,362 yards, Harris is at 1,269 yards — already a career best. The Bombers defence has morphed into a force over the last month or so, having pitched a shutout in the last game before the bye and allowing just four touchdowns in their last five games. The Bombers now rank second in points allowed at 22.8; Calgary is first at 20.3.

Friday is the annual ‘Pink Game’ in support of breast cancer awareness, with breast cancer survivors honoured during the game. Pink merchandise will be available for purchase in the Bomber Store and around the concourse, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society in Manitoba.

This week’s game also offers fans to help with the Salvation Army Toy Drive. The Salvation Army is partnering with the Winnipeg Police Service, the Winnipeg Fire Department and the Bombers to bring Toy Mountain to Winnipeg for another year of collecting toys for families during the holidays. The Salvation Army will be stationed at each stadium gate and in the tailgate area collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys, as well as taking cash donations.

Friday’s halftime will feature a performance by Jeremie & The Delicious Hounds.

